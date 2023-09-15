Binance in a blog post stated that it will airdrop BNB tokens worth $100 to all users who completed their Proof of Address (POA) verification in Libya, in response to the devastation caused by the recent floods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Identification of eligible users will be based on their completion of POA before September 11, 2023, across the entire country.

Binance users who completed POA before the September 11 will each receive $100 in BNB tokens directly into their Binance accounts. Binance will donate $25 in BNB tokens to the accounts of any existing users who complete their POA between September 11 and September 30, 2023. Additionally, all active transacting users in Libya will receive $10 in BNB tokens. Binance began distributing these funds from September 13.

Binance will allocate up to $500,000 in BNB tokens to directly assist approximately 13,000 users through this initiative. While the POA method some limitations and inaccuracies, it currently represents the best available means for identifying potentially affected users stated Binance Charity.

In the wake of natural disasters, individuals often lose access to traditional banking services at precisely the moment when extra funds are most needed for essential supplies such as medical supplies and food. Cryptocurrency transfers have become an increasingly popular way to provide financial assistance to disaster victims due to their speed, low costs, borderless nature, and transparent transactions.

Binance Charity has also introduced a public donation address to receive contributions. All proceeds received at this address will be donated in full to an authorized NGO (the name of which will be disclosed shortly) to aid those in need. Donations can be made in various cryptocurrencies, including BNB, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, or BUSD.

Binance recently extended support to users in Ukraine, Turkey, and Morocco struck with natural calamities.