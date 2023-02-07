Binance to temporarily suspend US dollar bank transfers from 8 February, see details
- Earlier in the day, the crypto exchange trading platform introduced a tool to help users calculate the tax obligations on their crypto transactions since governments are looking into to ensure they don't miss out on revenue from the industry.
Crypto exchange trading platform Binance said that it will temporarily suspend US dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, CoinDesk confirmed the report on 6 February.
