Speaking on the matter, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics, said: “We are proud to partner with Adagio in our shared mission to provide affordable access to a best-in-class antibody therapy for people affected by SARS-CoV-2. This partnership with Adagio aligns our joint vision of bringing superior biologic therapies to millions of patients in low and middle-income countries. Vaccines alone will not protect and make the world safer. Biologic therapies that arrest the virus in its path of devastation are a necessity for sustainable protection and safety."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}