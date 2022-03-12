This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India at the United Nations Security Council meet on Friday raised concerns over the use of biological weapons in Ukraine amid reports of Russia's charge against US
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Taking a strong stand, India on Friday said that it is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) in a letter after emerging reports of biological activities relating to Ukraine. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said this amid allegations by Russia of biological programs by the US, during UNSC briefing on Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Taking a strong stand, India on Friday said that it is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) in a letter after emerging reports of biological activities relating to Ukraine. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said this amid allegations by Russia of biological programs by the US, during UNSC briefing on Ukraine.
Additionally, Tirumurti shared a letter, which read "we have noted the recent statements by States and wider information regarding biological activities relating to Ukraine. In this context, we would like to underline the importance attached by India to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction."
Additionally, Tirumurti shared a letter, which read "we have noted the recent statements by States and wider information regarding biological activities relating to Ukraine. In this context, we would like to underline the importance attached by India to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction."
It is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit, he added. He further noted that India also believe that any matters relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention, and through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit, he added. He further noted that India also believe that any matters relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention, and through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have repeatedly expressed serious concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. We sincerely hope the ongoing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would lead to cessation of hostilities," the letter said.
"We have repeatedly expressed serious concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. We sincerely hope the ongoing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would lead to cessation of hostilities," the letter said.
He continued saying that there is no other alternative except the path of diplomacy and dialogue. "The dire humanitarian situation needs immediate and urgent attention. We once again call upon member states to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and international law and respect the sovereignty and integrity of states," he added.
He continued saying that there is no other alternative except the path of diplomacy and dialogue. "The dire humanitarian situation needs immediate and urgent attention. We once again call upon member states to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and international law and respect the sovereignty and integrity of states," he added.
This comes in the wake of Russian Defense Ministry saying, earilier this week, that US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine worked on establishing a mechanism "for the covert transmission of deadly pathogens.