BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant

BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 07:55 AM IST
- Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by its coronavirus vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants, Ugur Sahin says
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK variant, but further studies are needed to be completely sure, its chief executive said Tuesday.
The variant, detected mainly in London and the southeast of England in recent weeks, has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily. While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, numerous countries in Europe and beyond have restricted travel from the UK as a result.
Confident Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
Industry bodies to ask govt to hold back implementation of new wage law2 min read . 07:39 AM IST
Joe Biden says reversing Donald Trump's immigration policies will take months4 min read . 07:34 AM IST
“We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant," CEO Ugur Sahin told a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved for use in the EU. “But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants."Sahin said that the proteins on the UK variant are 99% the same as on the prevailing strains, and therefore BioNTech has “scientific confidence" that its vaccine will be effective. “But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data," he said. “The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high."Should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant the company could do so in about 6 weeks, Sahin said, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.
Having to adjust the vaccine would be a blow for the rollout of immunization campaigns and rein in the pandemic.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.