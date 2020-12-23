BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant

“We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant," CEO Ugur Sahin told a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved for use in the EU. “But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants."Sahin said that the proteins on the UK variant are 99% the same as on the prevailing strains, and therefore BioNTech has “scientific confidence" that its vaccine will be effective. “But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data," he said. “The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high."Should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant the company could do so in about 6 weeks, Sahin said, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.