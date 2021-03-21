BioNTech CEO sees US, Europe lockdowns waning by late summer1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2021, 06:05 PM IST
Overall, though, 'it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide,' Ugur Sahin said
Overall, though, 'it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide,' Ugur Sahin said
The US and many European countries will probably be in a position to end Covid-19 lockdowns at the end of summer, said BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.
Overall, though, “it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide," Sahin, whose company is Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine-making partner, was quoted as telling Welt am Sonntag. While virus mutations will emerge, “we are already preparing for that today," he told the German outlet in an interview.
Turkish-born Sahin, who co-founded BioNTech in 2008 with his wife Ozlem Tureci and others, cautioned that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 “won’t disappear."
“We’ll have to see whether you need a vaccination every year or every five years," Sahin said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.