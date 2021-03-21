OPEN APP
Home >News >World >BioNTech CEO sees US, Europe lockdowns waning by late summer

The US and many European countries will probably be in a position to end Covid-19 lockdowns at the end of summer, said BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.

Overall, though, “it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide," Sahin, whose company is Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine-making partner, was quoted as telling Welt am Sonntag. While virus mutations will emerge, “we are already preparing for that today," he told the German outlet in an interview.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Turkish-born Sahin, who co-founded BioNTech in 2008 with his wife Ozlem Tureci and others, cautioned that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 “won’t disappear."

“We’ll have to see whether you need a vaccination every year or every five years," Sahin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout