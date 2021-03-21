Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >BioNTech CEO sees US, Europe lockdowns waning by late summer

BioNTech CEO sees US, Europe lockdowns waning by late summer

Scientist, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech Ugur Sahin
1 min read . 06:05 PM IST Bloomberg

Overall, though, 'it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide,' Ugur Sahin said

The US and many European countries will probably be in a position to end Covid-19 lockdowns at the end of summer, said BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.

The US and many European countries will probably be in a position to end Covid-19 lockdowns at the end of summer, said BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.

Overall, though, “it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide," Sahin, whose company is Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine-making partner, was quoted as telling Welt am Sonntag. While virus mutations will emerge, “we are already preparing for that today," he told the German outlet in an interview.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Overall, though, “it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide," Sahin, whose company is Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine-making partner, was quoted as telling Welt am Sonntag. While virus mutations will emerge, “we are already preparing for that today," he told the German outlet in an interview.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Turkish-born Sahin, who co-founded BioNTech in 2008 with his wife Ozlem Tureci and others, cautioned that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 “won’t disappear."

“We’ll have to see whether you need a vaccination every year or every five years," Sahin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.