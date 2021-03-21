BioNTech CEO sees US, Europe lockdowns waning by late summer

BioNTech CEO sees US, Europe lockdowns waning by late summer1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
Overall, though, 'it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide,' Ugur Sahin said
The US and many European countries will probably be in a position to end Covid-19 lockdowns at the end of summer, said BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.
Overall, though, “it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide," Sahin, whose company is Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine-making partner, was quoted as telling Welt am Sonntag. While virus mutations will emerge, “we are already preparing for that today," he told the German outlet in an interview.
Turkish-born Sahin, who co-founded BioNTech in 2008 with his wife Ozlem Tureci and others, cautioned that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 “won’t disappear."
“We’ll have to see whether you need a vaccination every year or every five years," Sahin said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
