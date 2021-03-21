BioNTech CEO sees US, Europe lockdowns waning by late summer

Overall, though, 'it will take at least a year to get the situation under control worldwide,' Ugur Sahin said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US and many European countries will probably be in a position to end Covid-19 lockdowns at the end of summer, said BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.

The US and many European countries will probably be in a position to end Covid-19 lockdowns at the end of summer, said BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.

Turkish-born Sahin, who co-founded BioNTech in 2008 with his wife Ozlem Tureci and others, cautioned that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 “won’t disappear."

“We’ll have to see whether you need a vaccination every year or every five years," Sahin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}