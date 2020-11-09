Home >News >World >BioNTech hopes immunisation effect of COVID-19 vaccine will last at least a year
(representative image) (AP)
BioNTech hopes immunisation effect of COVID-19 vaccine will last at least a year

1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 06:19 PM IST Reuters

Frankfurt: BioNTech's co-founder and chief executive said he was optimistic that the protective effect of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with Pfizer, would last for at least a year.

The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.

"We should be more optimistic that the immunisation effect can last for at least a year," CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters.

While it was not yet known how long the protection would last, research on recovered patients and earlier findings on their vaccine led him to believe protection would not be short-lived.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

