This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >BioNTech hopes immunisation effect of COVID-19 vaccine will last at least a year
BioNTech hopes immunisation effect of COVID-19 vaccine will last at least a year
1 min read.06:19 PM IST
Reuters
Pfizer and BioNTech became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data on their experimental Covid-19 vaccine, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic
Frankfurt: BioNTech's co-founder and chief executive said he was optimistic that the protective effect of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with Pfizer, would last for at least a year.
Frankfurt: BioNTech's co-founder and chief executive said he was optimistic that the protective effect of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with Pfizer, would last for at least a year.
The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.
The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now