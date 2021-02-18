OPEN APP
Home >News >World >BioNTech says will provide Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan, talks ongoing
Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo (REUTERS)
Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo (REUTERS)

BioNTech says will provide Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan, talks ongoing

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 06:22 AM IST Reuters

  • Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Wednesday said officials were on the verge of announcing the deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug
  • While he did not directly say China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision

Germany's BioNTech SE plans to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the company said, after the island complained the firm in December pulled out of a deal to buy 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Wednesday said officials were on the verge of announcing the deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug, though added that the deal was still pending and had not been torn up.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Farmers sitting during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws

Farmers' protest updates: 4-hour nationwide Rail Roko today, Samkyukta Kisan Morcha calls for peaceful demonstration

3 min read . 06:56 AM IST
The pact will come into force on 1 March, an official statement said.

India-Mauritius trade pact gets nod

1 min read . 06:36 AM IST
File photo: A passenger gives his sample for COVID-19 testing, at a kiosk of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, after he arrived from United Kingdom,

As new coronavirus strains surface in India, govt issues new guidelines for travellers

2 min read . 06:31 AM IST
An Australian Broadcasting Corporation page on Facebook is displayed without posts in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Facebook is vowing to restrict news sharing as Australian lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into payment agreements. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Facebook blocks news from Australia, dozens of public information pages wiped

1 min read . 06:30 AM IST

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

While he did not directly say China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision and that he had been worried about "outside forces intervening," hence his caution in discussing the planned deal publicly at the time.

In an emailed statement late Wednesday, the company said it was planning on providing the vaccine to Taiwan.

"BioNTech is committed to help bring an end to the pandemic for people across the world and we intend to supply Taiwan with our vaccine as part of this global commitment. Discussions are ongoing and BioNTech will provide an update."

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly sparred with the island over the coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan has been angered by China's assertion only it can speak for the island on the international stage about the subject, while Taiwan has accused China of lack of transparency.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

BioNTech signed a deal with Chinese firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd to exclusively develop and commercialize COVID-19 vaccine products developed by using BioNTech's mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In return, it agreed to pay up to $85 million in licensing fees and invest $50 million for a stake in the German firm.

BioNTech's development and distribution partner for the rest of the world is U.S. firm Pfizer Inc.

Taiwan announced late in December said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, with the rest coming from the COVAX global vaccine programme and an unnamed company.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout