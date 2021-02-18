Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >BioNTech says will provide Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan, talks ongoing
Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo

BioNTech says will provide Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan, talks ongoing

2 min read . 06:22 AM IST Reuters

  • Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Wednesday said officials were on the verge of announcing the deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug
  • While he did not directly say China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision

Germany's BioNTech SE plans to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the company said, after the island complained the firm in December pulled out of a deal to buy 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure.

Germany's BioNTech SE plans to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the company said, after the island complained the firm in December pulled out of a deal to buy 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Wednesday said officials were on the verge of announcing the deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug, though added that the deal was still pending and had not been torn up.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

24 foreign envoys to visit Jammu today

1 min read . 07:38 AM IST

UP Assembly's budget session to begin today

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Digital voter ID card facility has received good response in Rajasthan

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Quad's 3rd ministerial meeting today, to discuss work towards inclusive Indo-Pacific

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Wednesday said officials were on the verge of announcing the deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug, though added that the deal was still pending and had not been torn up.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

24 foreign envoys to visit Jammu today

1 min read . 07:38 AM IST

UP Assembly's budget session to begin today

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Digital voter ID card facility has received good response in Rajasthan

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Quad's 3rd ministerial meeting today, to discuss work towards inclusive Indo-Pacific

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

While he did not directly say China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision and that he had been worried about "outside forces intervening," hence his caution in discussing the planned deal publicly at the time.

In an emailed statement late Wednesday, the company said it was planning on providing the vaccine to Taiwan.

"BioNTech is committed to help bring an end to the pandemic for people across the world and we intend to supply Taiwan with our vaccine as part of this global commitment. Discussions are ongoing and BioNTech will provide an update."

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly sparred with the island over the coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan has been angered by China's assertion only it can speak for the island on the international stage about the subject, while Taiwan has accused China of lack of transparency.

TRENDING STORIES See All

BioNTech signed a deal with Chinese firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd to exclusively develop and commercialize COVID-19 vaccine products developed by using BioNTech's mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In return, it agreed to pay up to $85 million in licensing fees and invest $50 million for a stake in the German firm.

BioNTech's development and distribution partner for the rest of the world is U.S. firm Pfizer Inc.

Taiwan announced late in December said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, with the rest coming from the COVAX global vaccine programme and an unnamed company.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.