Biotech founder Bryan Johnson explains why he reversed his age by 5 years
- In a post on Medium, Bryan Johnson had claimed that he has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.
Biotech firm's founder and CEO Bryan Johnson who recently spent millions to reduce his age via sophisticated technology has now spoken about why did he went through this massive change.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×