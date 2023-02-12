Biotech firm's founder and CEO Bryan Johnson who recently spent millions to reduce his age via sophisticated technology has now spoken about why did he went through this massive change.

As per Bloomberg report, the tech millionaire had spent $2 million a year to transform himself to be 18 again.

“It’s possible that, this month, the Blueprint team set a new world record in reversing an aging biomarker: my epigenetic age. Specifically, we recently saw a large reduction in my multi-epi-clock average, per unit time, from age 47 to 42.5 in seven months. That’s over six months of age reversal, per single month, without the use of growth hormone," he had written in his post on Medium.

His firm was running a project named ‘BluePrint’, aiming to alter the epigenetic constitution of humans, for which Johnson was a part of the trials. In his post, Johnson had claimed that he has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

While speaking to The Independent, explained that he was in a “bad spot" 10 years ago while he was building his startup. He added that with the pressure of the startup, he was in depression and along with that the challenges of being a father to three children.

He added that he was on a self destructive behaviour and blamed himself for everything. He added he use to indulge in good to relax him from stress which caused him to gain a lot of weight, loss of sleep.

Johnson then eventually decided to make a change. Further adding, he then came up with the idea of creating a system that would take care of health better than he could.

“I basically removed myself from taking care of myself and built a system in place that takes better care of me than I could of myself," he was quoted by The Independent. For this, he said he hired a team of doctors in his Venice, California, home who worked across all his body’s functions. Led by 29-year-old physician Oliver Zolman, the program is supported by a team of more than 30 health experts.

He added that though a lot of the process is painful, he added that he sincerely loved it. Further adding about the whole process, he said, “I enjoy the discipline. I enjoy what the project asks of me. It asks the ability to endure pain," he told the daily.

Speaking about his plan, he said that since the last two years he has been following his rigorous plan. He added that "It sounds more intimidating than it actually is."

The "core" of the strategy, he continued, according to the daily, emphasises the value of prioritising sleep, exercising, and consuming nutritious meals like veggies, berries, and nuts.

The medical process which follows strict rules for the diet and constant medical procedures can be annoying, but Johnson said he's never been happier, healthier. He also added that the system is helping him to be more healthy and happy than he could be by himself.