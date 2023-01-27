Remember the Hollywood movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' where the protagonist suffered a rare ailment, which made him aged backward.

Recently, Biotech firm's founder and CEO Bryan Johnson spent millions to reduce his age via sophisticated technology. His firm is also running a project named ‘BluePrint’, aiming to alter the epigentic constitution of humans, for which Johnson is also a part of the trials, reported Zee News.

The report further says that following many years of trials, Johnson claimed that his epigenetic age reduced by 5.1 years in 7 months.

“It’s possible that, this month, the Blueprint team set a new world record in reversing an aging biomarker: my epigenetic age. Specifically, we recently saw a large reduction in my multi-epi-clock average, per unit time, from age 47 to 42.5 in seven months. That’s over six months of age reversal, per single month, without the use of growth hormone," the news website reported Bryan Johnson's post in medium.

Among other details, Johnson claimed that he has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

Led by 29-year-old physician Oliver Zolman, the program is supported by a team of more than 30 health experts. Though the report says that the program is at experimental stage.