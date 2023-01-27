Biotech founder Bryan Johnson reversed his age by 5.1 years in 7 months. Here's how1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:02 PM IST
- His firm is running a project named ‘BluePrint’, aiming to alter the epigentic constitution of humans, for which Johnson is also a part of the trials.
Remember the Hollywood movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' where the protagonist suffered a rare ailment, which made him aged backward.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×