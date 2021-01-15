Biotech startup acquisitions jumped in 2020, leaving VCs optimistic for New Year

Drug manufacturers bought 19 biotech startups last year, up from 15 in 2019, according to Silicon Valley Bank. Last year’s total was the highest since the 20 buyouts recorded in 2016. The median upfront sum paid in 2020 was $300 million, compared with $250 million the year before.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in