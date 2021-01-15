Subscribe
Home >News >World >Biotech startup acquisitions jumped in 2020, leaving VCs optimistic for New Year
Bayer announced its deal to buy gene-therapy startup Asklepios BioPharmaceutical in October, one of 19 acquisitions of biotech startups by drug manufacturers last year, according to Silicon Valley Bank.

Biotech startup acquisitions jumped in 2020, leaving VCs optimistic for New Year

3 min read . 11:16 PM IST Brian Gormley , The Wall Street Journal

Corporations seek to persuade startups to be acquired instead of going public

Acquisitions of biotechnology startups jumped in 2020, as buyers moved upstream to grab promising drugmakers while they were still private and relatively cheap.

Drug manufacturers bought 19 biotech startups last year, up from 15 in 2019, according to Silicon Valley Bank. Last year’s total was the highest since the 20 buyouts recorded in 2016. The median upfront sum paid in 2020 was $300 million, compared with $250 million the year before.

