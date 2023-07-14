Bipartisan push to compel release of UFO records gains momentum in US: Report5 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Senator Chuck Schumer is proposing legislation to establish a commission with extensive powers to declassify government records related to UFOs and extraterrestrial affairs. The objective is to address conspiracy theories, alleviate concerns about concealed information, fostering transparency.
Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader from New York, is leading the charge in proposing legislation that aims to establish a commission with extensive powers to declassify government records related to UFOs and extraterrestrial affairs.
