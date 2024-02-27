Antarctica sees first bird flu case, confirms scientists
Scientists confirm lethal strain of avian influenza on Antarctica mainland, posing threat to penguin colonies. Virus found in dead skua seabirds near Antarctic base Primavera, highlighting the danger to bird populations globally.
Scientists have said the first confirmation of a lethal strain of avian influenza on Antarctica's mainland, posing a potential threat to the extensive penguin colonies in the southern region.
