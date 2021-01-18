Bird flu: Japan culled record 5.8 million chickens since November 2020

Japan has culled record 5.8 million chickens since November due to bird flu, the NHK broadcaster reported Sunday.

According to the news outlet, a highly pathogenic variant of bird flu has been detected at 36 poultry farms in 15 prefectures across the country since November.

The previous record dates back to the 2005-2006 season when 5.7 million chickens were culled because of the disease.

The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over.

