Bird flu: Japan culled record 5.8 million chickens since November 2020

Bird flu: Japan culled record 5.8 million chickens since November 20201 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 08:01 AM IST
A highly pathogenic variant of bird flu has been detected at 36 poultry farms in 15 prefectures across the country since November.
Japan has culled record 5.8 million chickens since November due to bird flu, the NHK broadcaster reported Sunday.
According to the news outlet, a highly pathogenic variant of bird flu has been detected at 36 poultry farms in 15 prefectures across the country since November.
Coronavirus: India reports 13,788 new cases in a day, active cases at 2.08 lakh1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
India’s fuel demand makes shaky start to 20211 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Covid-19 vaccination schedule of all states, UTs1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Davos Agenda starts next week. Key events to who will attend - Details here2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
The previous record dates back to the 2005-2006 season when 5.7 million chickens were culled because of the disease.
The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.