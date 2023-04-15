Bird Flu Keeps Raging. Some Say Vaccines Are Needed to Stop It.

The current dominant strain globally is a version of the H5N1 virus that triggered destruction in Europe in 2021. It was detected in U.S. wild birds in January 2022,and a few weeks later was found in commercial turkey flocks. More than 58 million commercial or backyard birds have died, with detections of the virus in wild birds in 49 states, according to the USDA. In the past few months, South American countries have reported contagious, deadly bird flu for the first time. It has also sickened and killed mammal species including skunks, raccoons, bobcats, bears, seals and mountain lions.