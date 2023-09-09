Birmingham city council declared bankruptcy. UK's second-largest city's situation explained3 min read 09 Sep 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Birmingham city council has declared bankruptcy, halting all spending except for essential services. The council has blamed demands for equal pay and mismanagement for its financial crisis. The UK government has refused to provide additional funding.
England' second largest city Birmingham's city council on 5 September, declared itself bankrupt, putting a pause on all spending expect essential ones. The Birmingham city council issued a 114 notice last Tuesday, thereby joining a string of local authorities, which include Woking, Croydon, and Thurrock, that have announced it did not have the resources to balance its books, the United Kingdom that is now living “hand to mouth".