Biryani, sweets and snacks: Inside Indian migrant workers' Diwali celebration in Singapore

More than 500 migrant workers, primarily from India, enjoyed an afternoon of celebrations at the Flower Field Hall in Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay, set against the backdrop of the Marina Bay skyline and waterfront. The Sunday event featured cultural performances, games, and a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. As part of the Diwali festivities, some workers also wrote messages and wishes on postcards, which will be mailed to their families back home.

The event, attended by Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash, was organised by the Ministry of Manpower’s ACE Group and the Indian Institute of Management Alumni Singapore, The Straits Times reported.

Dinesh noted that as Singapore marks 60 years of independence in 2025, celebrating Deepavali with migrant workers is a meaningful way to recognise their contributions to the nation’s growth. “We also know being away from home isn’t easy... This is why we are here, to celebrate together and to assure you that while you may be far from home, you are not alone in Singapore,” The Straits Times quoted Dinesh as saying.

‘You are not forgotten’ Meanwhile, on Monday, a public holiday for Diwali, Krsna’s Free Meals in the Little India precinct has prepared meals for over 5,000 migrant workers, the Straits Times reported.

Also Read | Singapore Law Firm to Sue Switzerland Over Asia Losses on AT1s

Now in its fifth year, the fiesta has seen growing participation annually, with 5,100 attendees in 2024. This year, participants will be treated to hot briyani and receive care packs filled with items such as sweets, snacks, and a water bottle. Minister Dinesh is also set to attend Monday's event and assist in handing out the care packs to the migrant workers.

“You are not forgotten,” says the headline of a Singapore daily article about the Soup Kitchen Krsna's Free Meals in the Little India area, which is hosting a Deepavali celebration for migrant workers on Monday.

Established in 2018, Krsna's Free Meals serves complimentary meals daily to migrant workers and others in the Little India precinct, beginning as early as 5.45 am. As part of their Deepavali event, they will distribute food and care packs to express gratitude to migrant workers.

Over 5,000 migrant workers are expected to attend the event at an open field in Hindoo Road on Monday, according to a report by the broadsheet.

Run by Latha Govindasamy and her family, the soup kitchen uses quality ingredients, relies on volunteers, and receives public funding to support its efforts. The initiative, led by Latha, her two sisters and their husbands, aims to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily for migrant workers in the area.

While there are organisations that help these workers with medical issues or disputes with employers, Latha felt that there was a lack of affordable food options for them on a daily basis.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wished everyone Diwali on X.