Bishkek mob violence: Why India and Pakistani students are being attacked in Kyrgyzstan? Explained
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses concerns about Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and instructs envoy to provide necessary help.
Protesters amassed in large numbers in Kyrgyzstan's capital city Bishkek after a May 13 clash between locals and international students at a hostel, according to local media reports. Some demonstrators obstructed traffic and vandalized buildings, leading to several arrests by security forces.