Bitcoin extends its longest winning streak since pandemic days
The world’s largest token has advanced for nine straight days, the longest such streak since 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
A prolonged rally in Bitcoin is giving crypto enthusiasts a smidgen of something to be happy about during a dark period for the industry.