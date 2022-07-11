Bitcoin is more likely to hit $10,000 than $30,000, survey finds

Moreover, those hunting for the next asset-price bubble may do well to look elsewhere, since speculative manias rarely strike the same asset class twice. Ultimately, the next big run-up is expected by most respondents to be entirely unrelated to cryptocurrencies, with NFTs, the next generation of the internet known as web3 and other blockchain developments seen as having low chances of setting off the next frenzy.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}