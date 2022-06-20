Bitcoin moves above $20,000, snaps 12-day slide

The crypto market is known for its wild swings -- particularly on weekends, when moves can be magnified -- and the whipsaw of the past two days provided the latest example. Analysts caution that Sunday’s respite may be brief: The overall tone remains negative, with monetary tightening providing macro headwinds and crises within crypto raising concerns about widening distress. Even with Sunday’s rally, Bitcoin is down more than 30% this month and some 70% from its all-time high reached in November.