Bitcoin prices plunge today, down nearly 60% this year; Ether breaches $1,000

Bitcoin dropped 6.53% to $19,106.37 today, losing $1,334.33 from its previous close. Earlier in the day, it sank as far as $19,047.61, its lowest point since December 2020. Ether breached the $1,000 mark briefly and dropped to $999.86, the lowest since January 2021, before paring losses. Bitcoin is down 59% this year, while ether is down 73%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}