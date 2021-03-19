Bitcoin recovery stumbles at $60,000 level amid low volumes

On the major highlights in the crypto world this week, Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CoinDCX, said: “Bitcoin hit a record high above the $61,000 mark last Saturday. Along with this, we are continuously witnessing fresh bouts of institutional and corporate investments regularly across the global markets, with bitcoin leading the way. Morgan Stanley, the US investment bank offering its wealth management clients access to bitcoin is the latest to join the bandwagon following strong backing from investment giants such as Tesla, JP Morgan, MicroStrategy and BlackRock among others."

