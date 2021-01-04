Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Bitcoin slumps 17%, most since March as volatility grips trading
File Photo: Bitcoin was down 13% to $29,168 as of 10:41 a.m. in London.

Bitcoin slumps 17%, most since March as volatility grips trading

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Prices sank as much as 17% in the biggest intraday retreat since March, wiping out gains made over the weekend
  • Believers in Bitcoin have pointed to the market’s supply constraints and supposedly rampant money printing by central banks as key drivers of bullish narrative

Bitcoin fizzled in Monday trading as the famously volatile cryptocurrency pulled back after a spectacular rally.

Bitcoin fizzled in Monday trading as the famously volatile cryptocurrency pulled back after a spectacular rally.

Prices sank as much as 17% in the biggest intraday retreat since March, wiping out gains made over the weekend. After a parabolic 2020, the digital currency had started the new year with a bang, surging as high as $34,000 and hitting all-time highs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK judge rejects US extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST

Iran says it resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow in latest nuclear deal breach

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST

Ministry of Shipping launches project to start seaplane services in Delhi, Mumbai, other routes

2 min read . 04:48 PM IST

Bird flu detected in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam; govt to set up control rooms

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

Prices sank as much as 17% in the biggest intraday retreat since March, wiping out gains made over the weekend. After a parabolic 2020, the digital currency had started the new year with a bang, surging as high as $34,000 and hitting all-time highs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK judge rejects US extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST

Iran says it resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow in latest nuclear deal breach

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST

Ministry of Shipping launches project to start seaplane services in Delhi, Mumbai, other routes

2 min read . 04:48 PM IST

Bird flu detected in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam; govt to set up control rooms

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

As ever in the world of crypto, it’s hard to pinpoint the proximate cause for the latest bout of volatility. Still, Bitcoin is up more than 300% over the past year, driven by a speculative fever from retail and institutional investors on the belief that cryptocurrencies are emerging as a mainstream asset class and can act as a store of value.

Believers in Bitcoin have pointed to the market’s supply constraints and supposedly rampant money printing by central banks as key drivers of bullish narrative. Others say that cryptocurrencies are a bubble in the making and another sign that crazy risk taking has taken over global markets.

Bitcoin was down 13% to $29,168 as of 10:41 a.m. in London.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.