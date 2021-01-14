Bitcoin will break Wall Street’s heart

Bitcoin will break Wall Street’s heart2 min read . 10:51 PM IST
Mainstream institutional investors are coming to the party late, and conservative mandates mean outsize risk relative to potential returns
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mainstream institutional investors are coming to the party late, and conservative mandates mean outsize risk relative to potential returns
The gyrating price of bitcoin has made headlines again this year, as has growing interest from institutional investors. But most vanilla financiers have more to lose than win by diving into digital assets.
Open interest in CME’s bitcoin futures has surged by more than 250% since the beginning of October. Large trade sizes and the fact that bitcoin doesn’t have to be held directly mean CME’s system is considered a benchmark of activity by institutional investors.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.