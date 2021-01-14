Subscribe
Home >News >World >Bitcoin will break Wall Street’s heart
Sparks fly during welding as a bitcoin sculpture made from scrap metal is installed

Bitcoin will break Wall Street’s heart

2 min read . 10:51 PM IST Mike Bird , The Wall Street Journal

Mainstream institutional investors are coming to the party late, and conservative mandates mean outsize risk relative to potential returns

The gyrating price of bitcoin has made headlines again this year, as has growing interest from institutional investors. But most vanilla financiers have more to lose than win by diving into digital assets.

Open interest in CME’s bitcoin futures has surged by more than 250% since the beginning of October. Large trade sizes and the fact that bitcoin doesn’t have to be held directly mean CME’s system is considered a benchmark of activity by institutional investors.

