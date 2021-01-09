Bitcoin’s wild weekends turn efficient market theory inside out

It’s on Saturdays and Sundays, when most other assets barely budge, that Bitcoin tends to go particularly nuts. Take the first weekend of 2021. Coming off a 300% gain last year, the world’s largest digital coin rose as much as 14% Jan. 2 and another 10% Jan. 3, a period when most of Wall Street was still in holiday mode. The swings were bigger than on any weekday in the prior two weeks and the biggest intraday moves since the weekend before, when it jumped 10% on Dec. 26, according to Bloomberg data.