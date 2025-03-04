Bizarre: Man endures fake childbirth at girlfriend’s request, ends up losing part of his intestine

Things men do in love! A man in China had to undergo surgery to remove part of his small intestine after participating in a three-hour childbirth simulation at his girlfriend’s request. The woman, from Henan province, wanted him to experience the pain of labour before they got married, the South China Morning Post reported.

The girlfriend’s mother and sister supported the idea, believing it would make him more understanding towards his future wife.

Initially, the boyfriend refused, but he eventually agreed. The simulation involved electric currents stimulating the skin and muscles to mimic labour contractions. According to SCMP, the pain level was gradually increased for the first 90 minutes, then held at maximum intensity for the rest of the session.

The woman described how he screamed, cried and swore as the pain intensified. By the end, he was drenched in sweat, exhausted and suffered from abdominal pain and vomiting.

A week later, his condition worsened, and he was hospitalised. Doctors discovered irreversible damage to his small intestine, requiring emergency surgery. His mother informed the woman that the engagement was cancelled, and they were preparing legal action against her.

Girlfriend defends herself The woman defended herself, stating she never intended to harm him but wanted him to understand the difficulties women endure during childbirth. She expressed willingness to take responsibility for his medical expenses if he recovered.

“I was told my boyfriend had part of his small intestine removed. I am willing to take full responsibility as long as he recovers,” the publication quoted her.

A lawyer explained that if medical assessments linked his injuries to the simulation, she could face legal and financial consequences.