In a surprising twist to holiday traditions, Belgians are encouraged to eat their Christmas trees to combat waste. However, the Federal Food Agency quickly intervened, warning against this unusual practice due to safety concerns over pesticides and chemicals used in tree cultivation.

The warning came after the Ghent City Council launched a campaign last week to encourage people to consume Christmas trees to recycle and reduce waste. The suggestion also included Christmas tree recipes inspired by traditional Scandinavian dishes.

Soup and butter from Christmas tree leaves The council, in its social media post, suggested people to make flavoured butter and soup from pine needles.

“Your Christmas tree is edible as long as it is not yew, and your tree has not been treated with a fire-resistant spray," Ghent Climate City wrote in a social media post.

‘Christmas trees not destined to enter food chain’ Days after government officials urged people to cook Christmas tree parts, the federal agency made a statement asking people not to do so.

"Christmas trees are not destined to enter the food chain," Independent quoted federal agency's statement. The agency also said that it can't be ensured if Christmas trees are safe for consumption. "There is no way to ensure that eating Christmas trees is safe – either for people or animals," the statement read further.

Why Christmas trees are harmful for consumption? Unlike common trees, it can be harmful to include Christmas trees as part of food because they are heavily treated with pesticides and other chemicals.

Christmas trees come to consumers only after undergoing through a long process, which requires use of chemicals and pests, to keep them fresh from longer time. The process makes them unsafe for consumption .