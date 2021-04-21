Black Americans greet Derek Chauvin conviction with relief, caution
- The trial was viewed by many Americans as a watershed moment in U.S. race relations
For many Black Americans, the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd inspired feelings of relief and a sense that the verdict might have been an anomaly.
“I hope it will change some things. I’m praying it’s a steppingstone," said Christin Hickman, a 35-year-old from Minneapolis. “But it didn’t change with Emmett Till. It didn’t change with Rodney King. So, you know, I’m not holding my breath."
