Black magic on Maldives President Muizzu? Check why the climate minister has been arrested

Maldives environment minister has been arrested for allegedly performing "black magic" on the president Mohamed Muizzu. Yes, you heard it right! Police have arrested Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, along with two others in capital city Male on Sunday on charge of performing "black magic" on the president.

Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem is the state minister for Environment, Climate Change and Energy in Maldives.

According to the media reports citing officers, Fathimath has been remanded in custody for a week pending investigations, without giving details for her arrest.

"There have been reports that Shamnaz was arrested for performing black magic on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu," reported the Sun, a local media outlet.

Police would neither confirm nor deny the report.

Her role is crucial in a country at the forefront of the climate crisis, where UN environmental experts have warned that rising sea levels could render it virtually uninhabitable by the century's end.

Is ‘black magic’ a crime? No, under the penal code in the Muslim-majority Maldives, sorcery is not a criminal offence. But it does carry a six-month jail sentence under Islamic law.

People across the archipelago widely practice traditional ceremonies, believing they can win favours and curse opponents.

Does Maldives have a history of ‘black magic’? According to Mihaaru news website, a 62-year-old woman was stabbed to death by three neighbours on Manadhoo in April 2023 after she was accused of conducting black magic ceremonies.

However, after a lengthy police investigation, the news website quoted police as saying that they had failed to find any evidence the murder victim performed sorcery.