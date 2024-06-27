Black magic on Maldives President Muizzu? Check why the climate minister has been arrested

Under the penal code in the Muslim-majority Maldives, sorcery is not a criminal offence. But it does carry a six-month jail sentence under Islamic law.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published06:23 PM IST
FILE - Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
FILE - Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (AP)

Maldives environment minister has been arrested for allegedly performing "black magic" on the president Mohamed Muizzu. Yes, you heard it right! Police have arrested Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, along with two others in capital city Male on Sunday on charge of performing "black magic" on the president.

Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem is the state minister for Environment, Climate Change and Energy in Maldives.

Also Read | ’God willing, the strong ties…’: Maldives President Muizzu on first India trip

According to the media reports citing officers, Fathimath has been remanded in custody for a week pending investigations, without giving details for her arrest.

"There have been reports that Shamnaz was arrested for performing black magic on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu," reported the Sun, a local media outlet.

Police would neither confirm nor deny the report.

Also Read | ‘Heartening..,’ India in Maldives on Greater Male Connectivity Bridge

Her role is crucial in a country at the forefront of the climate crisis, where UN environmental experts have warned that rising sea levels could render it virtually uninhabitable by the century's end.

Is ‘black magic’ a crime?

No, under the penal code in the Muslim-majority Maldives, sorcery is not a criminal offence. But it does carry a six-month jail sentence under Islamic law.

People across the archipelago widely practice traditional ceremonies, believing they can win favours and curse opponents.

Also Read | Israel Embassy promotes Indian beaches as tourist hot spots after Maldives ban

Does Maldives have a history of ‘black magic’?

According to Mihaaru news website, a 62-year-old woman was stabbed to death by three neighbours on Manadhoo in April 2023 after she was accused of conducting black magic ceremonies.

However, after a lengthy police investigation, the news website quoted police as saying that they had failed to find any evidence the murder victim performed sorcery.

In 2012, during a crackdown on an opposition political rally, the police accused the organizers of hurling a "cursed rooster" at officers who were raiding their offices.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldBlack magic on Maldives President Muizzu? Check why the climate minister has been arrested

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:24 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:23 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-0.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:27 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

1,990.70
10:16 AM | 27 JUN 2024
153.8 (8.37%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,415.20
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
334.2 (8.19%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

784.90
10:20 AM | 27 JUN 2024
55.55 (7.62%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,485.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
104.95 (7.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue