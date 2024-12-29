In a rare celestial event, December 2024 will feature a "Black Moon" — the second new moon in a single calendar month. This rare phenomenon will occur on December 30, 2024, at 5:27 p.m. ET (2227 GMT), as confirmed by the US Naval Observatory. For those in the Americas, this will happen on December 30, while for viewers in Europe, Africa, and Asia, it will take place on December 31, 2024.

What is a Black Moon? A Black Moon refers to the second new moon in a single calendar month, a rare event that doesn’t happen every year. The term "Black Moon" is not an official astronomical term but is widely used to describe this occurrence, much like how the second full moon in a month is often called a "blue moon". While a new moon typically represents the phase where the moon is invisible from Earth, the Black Moon will bring about the same invisible appearance but with the added rarity of occurring twice within one month.

Timing and visibility The moment of new moon will be at 4:26 p.m. CST (22:26 UTC) on December 30, 2024. As with all new moons, the Black Moon will not be visible to the naked eye. The absence of moonlight during this phase, however, creates perfect conditions for stargazing, as the sky will be darker, making it an excellent opportunity to view distant celestial bodies and deep-sky objects like galaxies, nebulae, and planets.

