Traces of explosives found on foreign grain ship, says Russia

Traces of explosives found on foreign grain ship, says Russia2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Russia's FSB found traces of explosives on a ship en route from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don, raising concerns about the safety of Ukraine's grain exports.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported discovering traces of explosives on a ship that was en route from Turkey to the port of Rostov-on-Don to collect grain, according to TASS news agency.
