Traces of explosives found on foreign grain ship, says Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported discovering traces of explosives on a ship that was en route from Turkey to the port of Rostov-on-Don to collect grain, according to TASS news agency.

As reported by Reuters, it quoted the FSB as saying that the ship had been docked in the Ukrainian port of Kiliia in May, and that it may have been used to deliver explosives to Ukraine.

One week prior to the mentioned statement, Russia withdrew from an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports while subjecting ships to security inspections. The recent discovery of explosives on a ship travelling from Turkey to the port of Rostov-on-Don adds further significance to this development.

Earlier on July 24, Russia announced that it might view cargo ships heading to Ukraine through the Black Sea as potential military targets.

As per media reports, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally targeting grain export infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa during a second night of strikes. He expressed concern that such actions were endangering vulnerable nations.

As a response, Kyiv called upon other countries in the Black Sea region to step in and ensure the safe passage of cargo ships.

The recent closure of the sea route that Ukraine uses to export grain to North Africa and the Middle East has sparked concerns among European neighbouring countries about the potential influx of inexpensive grain flooding their markets, AFP reported earlier.

Last year, when Moscow launched its campaign in Ukraine, Black Sea ports were initially blocked by warships until a UN and Turkey-brokered agreement was reached. However, on Monday, the Kremlin announced its decision to withdraw from the deal.

This decision came after months of complaints from Russia, stating that a related agreement that permitted the export of Russian food and fertilizers had not been respected or upheld.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was facilitated by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, aiming to address the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion and blockade of Ukrainian ports.

As part of the efforts to persuade Russia to accept the continuation of the Black Sea deal, a three-year memorandum of understanding was established. Under this agreement, United Nations officials committed to assisting Russia in exporting its food and fertilizer to international markets.

Although Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not directly affected by Western sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow claims that limitations on payments, logistics, and insurance have created obstacles to their shipments.

(With inputs from agencies)