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Black Sea unsafe for ships — Russia warns amid Ukrainian attacks

The notice followed an intensification of Ukraine’s attacks on vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2026, 04:17 PM IST
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Smoke rises from the grain carrier Golden Leo under the Guinea-Bissau flag after Russian missile strike in the Black Sea close to Odessa, Ukraine
Smoke rises from the grain carrier Golden Leo under the Guinea-Bissau flag after Russian missile strike in the Black Sea close to Odessa, Ukraine(AP)
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Following a surge in Ukrainian strikes on ships, Russia warned that its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea is unsafe for navigation, according to a Bloomberg report.

The warning was addressed to all vessels in Russia’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea and cited potential threats from Ukraine’s unmanned aerial and marine vehicles, according to a weekly bulletin published on the website of the country’s Defence Ministry.

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The notice followed an intensification of Ukraine’s attacks on vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

At least 124 Russia-linked vessels were targeted, including 89 tankers, from July 8 to July 20, according to statements from Ukraine’s General Staff.

The number of attacked vessels could not be independently verified.

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