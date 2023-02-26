Banksy' graffiti has remained impactful in the war-torn Ukraine. On 24 February, 2023, the Putin-led war on Ukraine completed a year. On the same day Ukraine issued a postage stamp that featured a small mural by Banksy. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin and a young boy engaged in a Judo fight.

Vladimir Putin, who is a former member of KGB, is seen flipped during the judo match by the young boy. Putin is a judo black belt and an admirer of the martial art.

For the uninitiated, KGB served a multi-faceted role outside of and within the Soviet Union, working as both an intelligence agency and a force of “secret police."

The stencil graffiti was released as a potage stamp to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The original art is on a house that was devastated by Russian shelling in the town of Borodyanka, near the capital Kyiv.

The postage stamp has an abbreviated expletive addressing Vladimir Putin has also been added to the bottom left corner of the stamps.

Banksy's graffiti in Ukraine are seen as a metaphor to the east European country's willful and resilient resistance in the face of Russian aggression which began on 24 February 2022 when Moscow unleashed a ‘special military operation’ on Ukraine.

Residents in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv queued up to buy the new stamps from the main post office, Holovposhtamt.

People queue to get stamps on their stamps and envelopes at the main post office during the presentation of a new Ukrainian stamp with a picture of Banksy in Kyiv (AFP)

"It's a very cool gesture for the world to understand Ukraine, that we remain in the spotlight," Maxime, 26, told the AFP news agency.

She added that she was delighted to see a "first stamp from one of Banksy's works".

"We thought that this exact stamp, this exact painting would be the best representation of what every Ukrainian feels about our enemy," the head of Ukrainian Postal Service, Ihor Smilianskyi, said before postmarking the first stamp.

Banksy has produced art works on buildings in several Ukrainian towns that have been among the worst-hit during the ongoing war.

Putin says he is battling the combined might of the West in what he now depicts as a fight for Russia's survival. Kyiv says there can be no peace until Russia withdraws from its territory.