Black-belt Putin seen flipped in Judo match with child on Ukraine's Banksy stamps
- Vladimir Putin, who is a former member of KGB, is seen flipped during the judo match by the young boy. Putin is a judo black belt and an admirer of the martial art.
Banksy' graffiti has remained impactful in the war-torn Ukraine. On 24 February, 2023, the Putin-led war on Ukraine completed a year. On the same day Ukraine issued a postage stamp that featured a small mural by Banksy. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin and a young boy engaged in a Judo fight.
