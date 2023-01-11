BlackRock to cut 500 jobs after last year’s market rout1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:31 PM IST
It’s the first round of job cuts at New York-based BlackRock since 2019, and it will still leave headcount about 5% higher than it was a year ago
BlackRock Inc. plans to dismiss about 500 employees, roughly 2.5% of its global workforce, after the world’s biggest asset manager grappled with sharp declines last year in equity and bond markets.