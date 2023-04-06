BlackRock to sell $114 billion of failed banks’ securities

BlackRock to sell $114 billion of failed banks’ securities2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:40 PM IST
BlackRock Inc. was hired by US regulators to help sell $114 billion in securities it amassed from failed lenders Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, returning the asset-manager to its role as an adviser to the government in times of crisis.
