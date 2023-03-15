BlackRock’s Fink says SVB failure shows cracks in finance system4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:23 PM IST
Fink said that some banks will probably need to pull back on lending to shore up their balance sheets and that regulators are likely to impose stricter capital standards
BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said the banking crisis could worsen beyond the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, worrying aloud about cracks in the financial system that formed during more than a decade of easy money and low interest rates.
