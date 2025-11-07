Blast at Indonesian mosque: 54 injured during Friday prayers in capital city Jakarta

Blast at Indonesian mosque: As many as 54 people were injured during Friday prayers in capital city Jakarta. The November 7 explosion occurred in a mosque situated inside a school complex, Reuters reported.

Shortly after the incident, city police chief Asep Edi Suheri in a televised press conference said that police were investigating the cause of explosion at the site in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.

Preliminary investigation revealed found several items at the blast site, including body vest, firearms and bomb materials indicating links with terrorist activity, as per media reports. Although images of the mosque showed no extensive damage, the injured suffered minor to serious burns.

More details awaited….