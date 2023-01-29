Home / News / World /  State media reports drone attack behind blast at military plant in Iran
A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday.

"An explosion at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan was caused by a drone attack, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, citing the defence ministry.

"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defence and the other two were caught in defence traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

