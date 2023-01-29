State media reports drone attack behind blast at military plant in Iran1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:53 AM IST
A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties
A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday.
