1 min read.Updated: 15 Oct 2021, 03:06 PM ISTReuters
Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Islamic State claimed a bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people
Listen to this article
KABUL: A large explosion tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, causing heavy casualties, a spokesman of the Taliban government's interior ministry said.
Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Islamic State claimed a bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people.