Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Islamic State claimed a bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KABUL: A large explosion tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, causing heavy casualties, a spokesman of the Taliban government's interior ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KABUL: A large explosion tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, causing heavy casualties, a spokesman of the Taliban government's interior ministry said.

Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Islamic State claimed a bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Islamic State claimed a bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}