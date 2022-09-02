Afghan mosque blast: Pro-Taliban cleric among 18 killed, 21 injured

A blast in a one of the largest mosque in the city of Herat in Afghanistan killed a pro-Taliban cleric and many others on Friday, the number of causalities are yet to be discerned
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Turmoil in Afghanistan continues as a huge blast in Gazargah mosque, one of the biggest mosques rocked the city of Herat on Friday. According to reports from local media, the blast killed 18 including the imam of the mosque. 21 were reported injured.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Turmoil in Afghanistan continues as a huge blast in Gazargah mosque, one of the biggest mosques rocked the city of Herat on Friday. According to reports from local media, the blast killed 18 including the imam of the mosque. 21 were reported injured.
As per the report from Tolonews and police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli, the blast occurred at Gazargah Mosque just before Friday prayers, killing imam Mujib ur Rahman Ansari who was an influential pro-Taliban cleric known for his fiery speeches.
As per the report from Tolonews and police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli, the blast occurred at Gazargah Mosque just before Friday prayers, killing imam Mujib ur Rahman Ansari who was an influential pro-Taliban cleric known for his fiery speeches.
In July Ansari, in a speech at a religious gathering, had asked the government to behead anyone who commit the smallest act against the Islamic government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In July Ansari, in a speech at a religious gathering, had asked the government to behead anyone who commit the smallest act against the Islamic government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, in a tweet expressed "strong condolences" over Ansari's death and said his attackers would be punished.
The Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, in a tweet expressed "strong condolences" over Ansari's death and said his attackers would be punished.
Ambulances transported 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from the blast to hospitals in Herat, said Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance center,
Ambulances transported 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from the blast to hospitals in Herat, said Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance center,
Images on social media showed what appeared to be blood-stained bodies scattered around the compound of the mosque. The was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's blast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Images on social media showed what appeared to be blood-stained bodies scattered around the compound of the mosque. The was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's blast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Although the Taliban government says that they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but the frequency of blasts state otherwise. There have been several blasts in recent months, many targeting busy mosques during prayers.
Although the Taliban government says that they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but the frequency of blasts state otherwise. There have been several blasts in recent months, many targeting busy mosques during prayers.
On 18 August, the Afghan capital Kabul was shaken by a blast which ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers.