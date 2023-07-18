Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, several people wounded

Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, several people wounded

1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The police said it seems to be a ‘suicide attack’, that took place in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area

AFP File photo

Several people were wounded in an explosion near a paramilitary force vehicle in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the police said, it seems to be a ‘suicide attack’, that took place in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

At least eight people sustained injuries in a blast in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, a report by ARY News said citing police.

The injured people were shifted to a hospital, the police said.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue teams and law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad also reached the crime location and collected the evidence from the scene to ascertain the nature of the incident.

Pakistan’s English-language newspaper Dawn reported that the broadcast on television showed the crowd of people on the road where the blast purportedly took place. The charred remains of a vehicle can be seen in the distance.

Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 06:09 PM IST
