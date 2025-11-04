Blast reported inside Pakistan Supreme Court in Islamabad, casualties feared

Pakistan News: Several people were injured following an explosion in the basement of Pakistan’s Supreme Court in Islamabad. According to Pakistani media reports, the blast was caused by a gas cylinder that exploded in the basement cafeteria, sending shockwaves through the building.

Pakistan's local authorities have reportedly confirmed casualties, though the exact number remains unclear.

According to Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad’s inspector general of police, the isolated incident occurred in the court’s canteen while an air-conditioning unit was being repaired.

He confirmed that “a gas explosion occurred in the Supreme Court canteen at 10.55 am (local time)”. He added that experts have also confirmed it is a gas explosion.

Footage circulating on social media shows minor structural damage to parts of the Pakistan Supreme Court complex. Witnesses said the loud explosion reverberated through the lower floors, sparking panic among those inside the building.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene as officials launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Following the blast, lawyers and court staff were evacuated from the building and moved to open areas outside, according to a report by Express Tribune.

Islamabad's Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi told Express Tribune that the gas explosion occurred in the Supreme Court canteen at 10:55 am. He said that 12 people were injured and immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The official stated that a gas explosion occurred while technicians were performing maintenance work near an air conditioning (AC) plant.

He said AC technicians sustained the most serious injuries, with one technician suffering burns on 80% of his body.

The Islamabad police has reached the site for rescue and safety operation. “IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with DIG Security Muhammad Atiq Tahir and SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited the Supreme Court regarding its security perspective and other security arrangements,” the official handle of Islamabad police said on X in Urdu.