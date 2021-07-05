Blast rocks Caspian Sea area near Azerbaijani gas field

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MOSCOW: A strong explosion shook the Caspian Sea area where Azerbaijan has extensive offshore oil and gas fields and a column of fire rose from the area, but the state oil company said none of its platforms were damaged.

The Caspian Sea has a high concentration of such volcanoes, which spew both mud and flammable gas.

SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmadov told the Interfax-Azerbaijan news agency on Monday that the company staff found a mud volcano ablaze on the uninhabited island of Dashly about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast of Azerbaijan between the towns of Alat and Neftchala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry said that the volcano continued to burn on Monday morning, but the fire "doesn't pose a threat neither to the sea oil and gas infrastructure and other objects, nor to people's lives."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

