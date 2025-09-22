24 killed as blast rocks Pakistani Taliban's compound in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least 24 people, including militants and civilians, were killed in an explosion that took place at a compound in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on Monday.

According to police, bomb-making material allegedly stored at a compound by Pakistani Taliban fighters exploded on Monday in the country’s restive northwest.

Several nearby homes were destroyed in the explosion.

Local police officer Zafar Khan was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that at least 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed, along with at least 14 militants.

Khan alleged that two local Pakistani Taliban commanders, Aman Gul and Masood Khan, had established hideouts in the compound, which was being used as a factory for producing roadside bombs.

He accused the militants of using civilians as human shields and said they had recently stored weapons in mosques in other districts.

Pakistan’s security forces are carrying out operations against the Pakistani Taliban in Khyber, Bajaur and other parts of the northwest.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, most claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, who are allied with the Afghan Taliban.

The TTP is a separate group but has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Many TTP leaders and fighters are believed to have found sanctuary in Afghanistan.